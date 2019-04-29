Quantcast
Home / Local / St. Louis County executive indicted on corruption charges

St. Louis County executive indicted on corruption charges

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press April 29, 2019

St. Louis County's top elected official resigned Monday after being indicted on corruption charges accusing him of trading political favors for campaign donations. A federal grand jury indicted County Executive Steve Stenger on charges of bribery, mail fraud and the theft of honest services, the U.S. attorney in St. Louis announced in a news release. He ...
