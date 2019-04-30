Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Supreme Court reverses man’s license revocation

Supreme Court reverses man’s license revocation

By: Jessica Shumaker April 30, 2019

A split Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that privacy is inherent to the right to speak to an attorney in the context of drivers suspected of driving while intoxicated, a matter of first impression in Missouri. On Tuesday, the court ruled 4-3 to reverse and remand a judgment upholding the one-year license revocation of Jereme Roesing, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo