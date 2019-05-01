Quantcast
Jury finds for driver in dispute with own insurer

By: David Baugher May 1, 2019

A case involving an accident with a phantom vehicle has been resolved with a judgment against the injured party’s insurer. “On the highway, my client was rear-ended, and the vehicle subsequently drove off,” said Shannon Dawson of Dawson Law Firm. Dawson assisted lead attorney Michael Harrison of Harrison & Associates in representing Farzad Qureshi in a case ...

