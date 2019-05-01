Quantcast
Home / Local / Settlement extends Hep C treatment for Kansans

Settlement extends Hep C treatment for Kansans

By: Jessica Shumaker May 1, 2019

An estimated 2,600 Kansas Medicaid recipients now will be able to access drugs to treat Hepatitis C following an April 18 settlement. The settlement came in the case of Jamie Harper and Jessica Owens, the named plaintiffs in a putative class-action suit filed in February 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. Harper ...
