Home / Local / St. Louis-area cop indicted for shooting shoplifting suspect

St. Louis-area cop indicted for shooting shoplifting suspect

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press May 1, 2019

A suburban St. Louis police officer who says she meant to use her stun gun but mistakenly grabbed her service revolver was indicted on a second-degree assault charge Wednesday for shooting a suspected shoplifter outside a grocery store. St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell said Julia Crews, 37, is charged in the April 23 shooting on ...
