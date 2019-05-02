Quantcast
Home / National / Assange refuses extradition to US; long legal fight expected

Assange refuses extradition to US; long legal fight expected

By: Associated Press May 2, 2019

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told a London court on Thursday that he wouldn't agree to be extradited to the United States, where he is accused of conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer. Assange, appearing by video link from a London prison, said he wouldn't "surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that has won many ...
