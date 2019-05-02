Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Emails show Missouri lobbyist’s efforts to help expelled son

Emails show Missouri lobbyist’s efforts to help expelled son

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press May 2, 2019

A Missouri lobbyist strategizing how to advance a measure to help college students like his son who have been disciplined for sex-discrimination complaints suggested pushing the idea that the real problem on campuses is not rape but women regretting casual sex, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents offer a glimpse into how the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo