Home / Local / Ex-St. Louis County executive to plead guilty to corruption

Ex-St. Louis County executive to plead guilty to corruption

By: Associated Press May 2, 2019

The U.S. attorney's office says the former top elected official in St. Louis County is set to plead guilty to corruption charges. A spokeswoman says Steve Stenger will plead guilty Friday to all charges in the indictment that was announced Monday — bribery, mail fraud and theft of honest services. The Democrat resigned this week. Stenger's attorney, ...
