Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Ohio woman injured in I-64 wreck gets settlement

Ohio woman injured in I-64 wreck gets settlement

By: Nicholas Phillips May 2, 2019

A retired gym teacher from Ohio who was injured in a collision on Interstate 64 near downtown St. Louis has reached a settlement of $2.1 million with two insurers related to the other driver, according to her attorney, Richard D. Klein. The accident occurred on June 8, 2016. The woman and some family members had been ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo