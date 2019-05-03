Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Barr besieged by allegations he’s being Trump’s protector

Barr besieged by allegations he’s being Trump’s protector

By: Associated Press May 3, 2019

Attorney General William Barr portrayed himself as an apolitical elder statesman at his confirmation hearing. He declared he'd rather resign than be asked to fire special counsel Robert Mueller without cause and insisted the prosecutor he'd known for decades would never involve himself in a witch hunt as the president claimed. But now Barr has emerged ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo