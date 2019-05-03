Quantcast
Cohen's prison reality: A bunk bed in barrack-style hall

By: Associated Press May 3, 2019

"The Situation" and the Fyre Festival fraudster are already there. President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, is up next. It's not reality TV. It's a federal prison 70 miles from New York City where white-collar and D-list scoundrels can do time while playing bocce ball and noshing on rugelach. Cohen, 53, is due to ...
