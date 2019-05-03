Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Consumer Law: Fair Debt Collection Practices Act-Collection Letter-Minnesota Law

Consumer Law: Fair Debt Collection Practices Act-Collection Letter-Minnesota Law

By: Staff Report May 3, 2019

Where a plaintiff argued that the content of a debt-collection letter violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the district court properly dismissed her lawsuit because the letter was not false or misleading when viewed through the eyes of an unsophisticated consumer, and the court properly found that Minnesota law does not prohibit the creditor ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo