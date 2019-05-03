Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri firms turn to A.I. to manage contracts

Missouri firms turn to A.I. to manage contracts

By: Nicholas Phillips May 3, 2019

On a spring day in 2018, a Husch Blackwell client in the manufacturing industry had to review 937 customer agreements in order to make an informed decision on a business deal — and had to get it done by the following afternoon. Such due diligence normally would have required an army of associates and paralegals reading ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo