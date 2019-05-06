Quantcast
Civil Rights: Inmate Action-Supplemental Jurisdiction

By: Staff Report May 6, 2019

Where appellant challenged the dismissal of his claims preservice and the adverse grant of summary judgment, the district court did not err in disposing of the federal claims, and the court properly declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over state-law claims. Judgment is affirmed. Woods v. Lewis (MLW No. 73129/Case No. 18-2009 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of ...

