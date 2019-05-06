Quantcast
Crests aside, more rain means more worries for river towns

Crests aside, more rain means more worries for river towns

By: Associated Press May 6, 2019

Rainfall in the coming days could raise water levels in the Mississippi River higher than expected and lead to more flooding, the National Weather Service at St. Louis said Saturday. At some points, including Davenport, Iowa, the past week's levels were the highest ever. Davenport saw a large part of its riverfront and downtown flooded when ...
