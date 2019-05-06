Quantcast
Survey reveals sanitary product issues in Missouri prisons

Survey reveals sanitary product issues in Missouri prisons

By: Associated Press May 6, 2019

A survey behind a proposal to provide women in Missouri prisons free access to sanitary products found that about 80 percent of respondents made their own tampons out of materials available to them. Nonprofit Missouri Appleseed's survey found that a greater percentage of staff at the state's two female correctional facilities were aware of the practice, ...
