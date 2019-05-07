Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury again sides with driver in parking-spot dispute

Jury again sides with driver in parking-spot dispute

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 7, 2019

A St. Louis County jury sided with a 57-year-old woman accused of striking a Ferguson Sam’s Club customer with her car in an argument about a parking space in June 2012. In a 2015 complaint, Pamela Prosser of Granite City, Illinois, alleged that Barbara Hines negligently and/or intentionally hit her left knee while pulling into a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo