White House orders ex-counsel McGahn to defy House subpoena

White House orders ex-counsel McGahn to defy House subpoena

By: Associated Press May 7, 2019

The Trump administration has instructed former White House counsel Don McGahn to defy a subpoena for documents from the House Judiciary Committee, arguing that the materials are subject to executive privilege. The committee wants to speak to McGahn and review certain documents after he cooperated extensively with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference ...
