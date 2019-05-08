Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Carson & Coil opens office, adds attorneys in Columbia

Carson & Coil opens office, adds attorneys in Columbia

By: Staff Report May 8, 2019

Carson & Coil, based in Jefferson City, has opened a new location in Columbia with three new attorneys. Gretchen Yancey has joined the firm as a family law attorney.  She has been practicing family law since 2003 and is the chair of the Boone County Bar Association’s Family Law Committee. Alan Meyer is representing clients in the ...
