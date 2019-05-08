Quantcast
Home / Local / Former student sues William Jewell College after sex assault

Former student sues William Jewell College after sex assault

By: Associated Press May 8, 2019

A former student claims that William Jewell College didn't do enough to protect her against rape and provided insufficient health care and support after she reported being sexually assaulted by a football player. The Kansas City-area woman filed a federal lawsuit Friday against the small liberal arts college in Liberty, the Kansas City Star reported. She left ...
