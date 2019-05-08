Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Kansas water park where boy died appears unlikely to open

Kansas water park where boy died appears unlikely to open

By: Associated Press May 8, 2019

A Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated isn't hiring lifeguards, advertising or selling tickets with less than a month left before its typical Memorial Day weekend opening date, underlining speculation that it could be put up for sale. Schlitterbahn remains mum on its plans, but has largely removed reference from its website about ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo