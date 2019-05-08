Quantcast
Lawmakers may end high tuition rate for immigrant students

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press May 8, 2019

Students living in the country illegally no longer would be required to pay international tuition rates to Missouri colleges and universities under a proposal approved by a key legislative committee as part of negotiations over a proposed state budget plan for next year. Immigrant students now are charged the tuition rate for international students but that ...
