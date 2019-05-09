Quantcast
Arkansas company buys remainder of Branson duck boat fleet

Arkansas company buys remainder of Branson duck boat fleet

By: Associated Press May 9, 2019

The company that originally owned a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last summer, killing 17 people, has sold the remainder of its fleet to an Arkansas-based investment company. Stacy Roberts, who owns DUKW Arkansas, LLC, said that his Hot Springs, Arkansas company purchased 18 duck boats on April 23 from Ride the Ducks ...

