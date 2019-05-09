Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Barr contempt citation heats up House’s dispute with Trump

Barr contempt citation heats up House’s dispute with Trump

By: Associated Press May 9, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the Democrats' extraordinary legal battle with the Trump administration over access to special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report . The vote Wednesday capped a day of ever-deepening dispute between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump, who for the first time ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo