Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Swan joins Lathrop Gage in Kansas City office

Swan joins Lathrop Gage in Kansas City office

By: Staff Report May 9, 2019

Lathrop Gage has added Eric Swan as of counsel in the firm’s Kansas City office. He joins the firm’s toxic and mass tort and environmental law teams as a litigator. Swan previously served as unit lead for complex litigation for the Missouri Attorney General’s office. Prior to that, he was at Shook, Hardy & Bacon for ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo