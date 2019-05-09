Quantcast
Yakominich joins Armstrong Teasdale in KC

Yakominich joins Armstrong Teasdale in KC

By: Staff Report May 9, 2019

Jillian Yakominich has joined Armstrong Teasdale’s Kansas City office as an associate in the firm’s financial and real estate services practice group. Yakominich’s practice is focused on economic development incentives, federal tax law and related compliance issues. Prior to joining Armstrong Teasdale, she was lead tax compliance attorney at GilmoreBell in Kansas City.
