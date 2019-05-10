Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Federal judges have a way to make investigations disappear

Federal judges have a way to make investigations disappear

By: Associated Press May 10, 2019

The fastest way for federal judges facing investigation by their peers to make an inquiry go away is to utter two words: "I quit." That's how appellate judges Maryanne Trump Barry and Alex Kozinski ended investigations into complaints that Barry participated in fraudulent tax schemes and Kozinski sexually harassed women. Barry is the older sister of ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo