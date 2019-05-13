Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Verdict Director-Unanimous Verdict

Quantcast
By: Staff Report May 13, 2019

Where evidence showed that the defendant in a child-molestation case touched the victim on at least two separate incidents, the verdict director submitted failed to differentiate between the separate acts in a way that ensured that the jury unanimously convicted the defendant of the same act, so the judgment is reversed and remanded in part. Judgment ...

