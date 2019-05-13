Quantcast
Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Pro Se Motion-Timeliness

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Pro Se Motion-Timeliness

May 13, 2019

Where a defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief, the motion court did not err in finding that the defendant’s pro se motion was untimely filed, and it was irrelevant that the state failed to raise the issue, so the defendant waived his right to proceed. Judgment is affirmed. Ashley v. State (MLW No. 73187/Case No. WD81841 ...

