Criminal Law: Property Damage-Claim of Right Defense

By: Staff Report May 13, 2019

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for first-degree property damage, the trial court did not err in failing to instruct the jury that it had to find that the defendant did not act under a claim of right because the defendant did not present sufficient evidence to inject the issue into the case. Judgment is affirmed. State ...

