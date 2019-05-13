Quantcast
Motorcyclist struck by pickup wins settlement

Motorcyclist struck by pickup wins settlement

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 13, 2019

A 53-year-old Kansas City motorcyclist who needed multiple surgeries and missed several months of work after colliding with a pickup truck last September has settled a claim with the other driver’s insurer for $1.25 million. J. McCune was riding his 2013 Harley-Davidson in the outer lane of eastbound NE Barry Road in Clay County when he ...

