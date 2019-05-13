Quantcast
Real Property: Prescriptive Easement-Sufficiency of Evidence

Real Property: Prescriptive Easement-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report May 13, 2019

Where appellant challenged the grant of a prescriptive easement for its property to respondent for ingress and egress, the evidence was sufficient to support the judgment even though the respondent had previously sought an easement from the appellant, and the judgment is affirmed regarding the claim that it lacked certainty about the location of the ...

