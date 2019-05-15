Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Kennyhertz Perry adds Tompkins in Kansas City

Kennyhertz Perry adds Tompkins in Kansas City

By: Staff Report May 15, 2019

Benjamin L. Tompkins has joined Kennyhertz Perry in Kansas City. His practice will focus on tax controversies, white-collar criminal defense, internal investigations and corporate transactions, compliance, and structure. Previously, he spent eight years with the U.S. Department of Justice Tax Division in Washington, D.C. and three years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles. He served as ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo