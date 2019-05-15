Quantcast
Panel finds for Springfield in exposure challenge

Panel finds for Springfield in exposure challenge

By: Nicholas Phillips May 15, 2019

A panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled May 6 that a Springfield ordinance barring women and girls — but not men and boys — from exposing their nipples in public does not violate the U.S. Constitution.

