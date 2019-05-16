Quantcast
Chamber honors Kim with executive award

By: Staff Report May 16, 2019

The Asian American Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis has presented Ruth Kim, senior vice president and senior partner, general counsel at FleishmanHillard, with its 2019 Executive of the Year Award. Kim oversees delivery of legal services to the firm, including response to corporate and business issues, contracts and transactional matters, communications law, regulatory compliance and ...
