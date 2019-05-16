Quantcast
Feds: US Supreme Court should turn down ‘Bridgegate’ appeal

By: Associated Press May 16, 2019

The U.S. solicitor general's office has recommended that the U.S. Supreme Court not hear the appeal of two convicted defendants in the "Bridgegate" case, nudging the four-year legal saga of New Jersey's most famous traffic jam toward a conclusion. "Further review is not warranted," the brief filed late Wednesday said. The Supreme Court is expected to ...
