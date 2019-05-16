Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man wins award in complaint against broker

Man wins award in complaint against broker

By: Lawrence Viele Davidson Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 16, 2019

A Springfield man won a $300,000 award from a federal arbitration panel on claims his broker ravaged his $1 million nest egg with high-risk investments. The award came after a five-day hearing before an arbitration panel that operates through the Financial Investment Regulatory Authority, or FINRA. Tom Netzer, 79, filed a complaint against Moloney Securities Co. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo