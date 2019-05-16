Quantcast
Home / Local / Missouri lawmakers OK state aid for St. Louis Blues arena

Missouri lawmakers OK state aid for St. Louis Blues arena

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press May 16, 2019

The home of the St. Louis Blues could receive $70 million in state subsidies for two decades to help pay for renovations that local officials hope will attract more amateur sports events to the arena. Missouri lawmakers gave final approval this week to the legislation that authorizes funding for the Enterprise Center starting in the 2022 ...
