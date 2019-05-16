Quantcast
Missouri Senate joins GOP anti-abortion wave with 8-week ban

By: Associated Press May 16, 2019

Missouri's Republican-led Senate has passed a wide-ranging bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, acting only hours after Alabama's governor signed a near-total abortion ban into law. The Missouri bill needs another vote of approval in the GOP-led House before it can go to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who voiced support for an earlier ...
