Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Annual inactive-status fees to double

Annual inactive-status fees to double

By: Jessica Shumaker May 17, 2019

Lawyers planning to change their status to inactive soon will see the fee associated with that change double. Starting Nov. 1, the fee will increase from $50 to $100 annually, following a new Missouri Supreme Court order. The court approved the increase, which is included in Supreme Court Rule 6.03, on April 30. Ray Williams, president of ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo