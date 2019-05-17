Quantcast
Calvert named chief of staff to county executive

By: Staff Report May 17, 2019

Winston Calvert has been named as chief of staff to newly elected St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Calvert was of counsel at Summers Compton Wells in St. Louis and ran a strategic communications firm. He previously served as St. Louis city counselor under Mayor Francis Slay. Prior to that, he was an attorney with Armstrong ...
