Home / Top News / Featured / Bill ends jail for those who fail to pay fines

Bill ends jail for those who fail to pay fines

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 21, 2019

The Missouri legislature has passed a bill repealing a state law allowing defendants to be jailed for failure to pay a fine.
