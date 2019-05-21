Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Knight Nicastro adds MacKay as name partner

Knight Nicastro adds MacKay as name partner

By: Staff Report May 21, 2019

Boulder, Colorado-based firm Knight Nicastro has announced that it is adding a Missouri attorney as its new name partner and changing its name to Knight Nicastro MacKay. Derek MacKay is a member in the firm’s Kansas City office. He joined the firm in October 2018 from Brown & James. MacKay has significant experience representing insurance carriers, corporations ...
