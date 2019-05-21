Quantcast
Home / National / McGahn defies subpoena for testimony, faces contempt vote

McGahn defies subpoena for testimony, faces contempt vote

By: Associated Press May 21, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler gaveled open a Trump-Russia hearing Tuesday with a stern warning that former White House Counsel Don McGahn will be held in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena and failing to appear. "Our subpoenas are not optional," Nadler said. "This committee will have no choice but to enforce the subpoena against ...
