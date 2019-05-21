V&S update: Jackson County deputy’s damages decrease post-trial

Quantcast
By: Jessica Shumaker May 21, 2019

A judge overseeing the sexual harassment and retaliation case of a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy against his employer has thrown out $300,000 in punitive damages awarded by a jury following the trial. On May 8, Judge Roger M. Prokes, a 4th Circuit judge who presided over the case as a visiting judge in Jackson County, ruled ...
