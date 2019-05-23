Quantcast
Contracts: Arbitration-Altered Terms-Counteroffer

By: Staff Report May 23, 2019

  Where appellants challenged the denial of a motion to compel arbitration, arguing that an arbitration agreement entered into by respondents with a separate party applied to them as well, the judgment is affirmed because the altering of the terms of the proposed agreement prior to signing made the agreement a counteroffer, which was not accepted, ...

