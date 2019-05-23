Quantcast
Criminal Law: Forcible Sodomy-Forcible Compulsion-Sufficiency of Evidence

Criminal Law: Forcible Sodomy-Forcible Compulsion-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report May 23, 2019

  Where a defendant challenged his conviction for forcible sodomy, arguing that the state failed to show the necessary element of forcible compulsion, the judgment is affirmed because a reasonable juror would find that the defendant used forcible compulsion to engage in deviate sexual intercourse based on evidence that he grabbed the victim’s hand and moved ...

