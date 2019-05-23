Quantcast
Criminal Law: Robbery-Jury Instruction-‘Dangerous Instrument’

By: Staff Report May 23, 2019

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for first-degree robbery, the evidence was sufficient to support the conviction, but the trial court erred by omitting the definition of “dangerous instrument” from the instruction, so the judgment is reversed and remanded for the state to retry the defendant or to agree to conviction on a lesser offense. Judgment ...

