Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Domestic Relations: Child Support-Emancipation-Income Disparity

Domestic Relations: Child Support-Emancipation-Income Disparity

By: Staff Report May 23, 2019

Where a mother challenged a trial court’s decision awarding child custody and visitation and eliminating child support for one child, the record lacked sufficient evidence regarding the oldest child’s education to support the finding of emancipation, so the judgment is reversed in part to modify the father’s child-support obligation, but the trial court did not ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo