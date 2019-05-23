Quantcast
Negligence: Personal Injury-Dangerous Condition-Sovereign Immunity

Negligence: Personal Injury-Dangerous Condition-Sovereign Immunity

May 23, 2019

Where a plaintiff, who was injured when he fell from a bridge, appealed a directed verdict in favor of the city defendant, arguing that he made a submissible case for waiver of the city’s sovereign immunity, the judgment is reversed and remanded because the plaintiff presented substantial evidence of a dangerous condition, and he sufficiently ...

